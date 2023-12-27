Promoting mountaineering to help boost tourist inflow

Mountaineering can be considered as a strategic approach to increase tourist inflow in Pakistan, which will fetch a fortune to uplift the tourism sector, contribute to eco-conservation, increase work opportunities, and drive business growth, opined Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Aftab ur Rahman Rana while talking to WealthPK.

Pakistan boasts some of the world’s most breath-taking mountain ranges including the Himalayas, Karakoram, and Hindukush. The sheer beauty and grandeur of these peaks define the country’s cultural and ecological significance. Five out of 14 peaks worldwide surpassing the remarkable height of 8,000 meters are located in Pakistan. Moreover, Pakistan also hosts over 100 peaks above the height of 7,000 meters.

Starting from zero elevation toward the high altitude of more than 8,000 meters, about 61% of Pakistan’s land is covered by mountains. Even the coastal areas are adorned with a parallel beautiful mountain view. All the provinces in Pakistan have different mountain ranges, with each mountain range having its ecosystem, flora and fauna, wildlife, localities, and diversity in culture. So, mountaineering or rock climbing is not the name of adventure but it is the presentation of a vast canvas of diversified beauty and mainstream tourism.

“With the increase in mountaineering’s popularity, the demand for a variety of other services also increases. They may include, guides, catering, transport, residence, and a lot more,” Aftab said.

“The PTDC is continuously striving to present all the natural wonders of Pakistan to the outer world. It will bring financial prosperity besides showing the soft image of the country. We not only emphasize the involvement of local stakeholders but also of the foreign departments related to mountaineering and tourism.

“In this regard, collaboration with both local and international mountaineering agencies may prove helpful in setting economic destination charges, better facilitation, arrangement of guided expeditions, gear availability on rent or at full price, etc. Same in the way, regular inflow of tourists and mountaineers will also result in continuous development and maintenance of the existing and new trekking routes, base camps, and establishment of quality mountain huts and lodges at the strategic points,” he said.

The PTDC also participates in global adventure tourism events and trade shows, showcasing the country’s potential for mountaineering and related activities.

The success stories of courageous Pakistani mountaineers, trekkers, and guides are also available on the official website of PTDC. All these activities promote responsible and sustainable mountaineering practices and preserve the natural beauty of mountain regions. All these efforts will play a vital role in making Pakistan a premier destination for mountaineering and contribute to the overall growth of this sector, he added.

The global market size of mountain and snow tourism is projected to reach US$8 billion at a compound annual growth rate of 5% by the year 2033 from US$4.9 in 2023. The Pakistani decision-makers must focus on getting a share of the international market by promoting its unique mountain sites.