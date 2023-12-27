Wednesday, December 27, 2023
PSCA reunites missing child with parents

Our Staff Reporter
December 27, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) on Tuesday reunited a missing child with his parents. According to a spokesperson for the authority, a five-year-old child had lost his way home from the area of Shafiqabad police station. The parents filed a report at the Shafiqabad police station.

The investigation officer visited Safe City with the parents and checked details of the missing children available in the “ Mera Payra App” and Safe City’s Lost and Found Centre got the details of the missing child from the Lower Mall police station. The Lower Mall police station had handed over the found child to the Child Protection Bureau. The investigation officer obtained the child through the magistrate from the Child Protection Bureau. The spokesperson said after verification, the police handed over the child to the parents. Safe City’s Lost and Found Centre has so far reunited more than 5,000 children with their families. Citizens should immediately inform 15 in case of any missing incident.

Our Staff Reporter

