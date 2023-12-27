Wednesday, December 27, 2023
PTI’s ex MNA Jamil Ahmed joins PML-N

APP
December 27, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Former MNA of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Capt (Retd) Jamil Ahmed has joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). He made the announcement while addressing a press conference along with PML-N leader Nehal Hashmi in Karachi on Tuesday. Chairman Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum (PFF) Mehran Ali Shah, Habibullah Memon and others also announced to join PML-N on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Nehal Hashmi said that those ruling Sindh for last 15 years have given nothing to Malir expect devastation and kept masses deprived of basic facilities. He said that people of Malir always elected PPP but will be now they will be liberated of vandalizers.

APP

