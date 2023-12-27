Punjab CM reviews progress on Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-3 project

LAHORE - The Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop 3 project marks a significant stride towards completion, reaching the 60 percent milestone.
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive review of the ongoing progress at Adda Plot Raiwind, personally inspecting the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop 3 project.
The Chief Minister examined the ongoing construction activities spanning 8 km from Adda Plot Raiwind to Maraka Multan Road. He closely observed the works on the entire route, including the construction of bridges. In response, the CM issued directives for the expeditious completion of the project.
During a meeting at the FWO (Frontier Works Organisation) camp office chaired by Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Colonel Jamal and Colonel Ahmed provided a detailed briefing on the project’s progress. The meeting addressed various issues related to the project.
Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasised that the completion of Ring Road Southern Loop 3 would enhance transportation facilities for the public. He highlighted the adherence to high standards in executing the project and expressed confidence in achieving its timely completion.
Speaking to the media persons after the visit, he underscored the significance of SL 3, Gujranwala Expressway, and Band Road projects. He assured relentless efforts to complete these projects with the highest quality, overcoming challenges and working around the clock.
The SL3 project, valued at over 17 billion rupees, spans 8 km and consists of three lanes. Chief Minister Naqvi said that the project, initially planned for two years, was on track to completion in the coming months.
Responding to a question, the CM acknowledged weather-related challenges, particularly fog affecting motorway operations and causing traffic congestion. He assured the resolution of issues without allowing an increase in project costs.
CM Naqvi stated that SL3 and other projects are under continuous monitoring, with ministers overseeing critical locations even during the night. He affirmed full support for the dedicated teams working on project completion.
Regarding elections, the CM stated that in accordance with the court order, individuals accused cannot submit their nomination papers. He assured that transparent and free elections would be conducted. Furthermore, he mentioned that if any issue arose concerning the election, the government would take action before the Election Commission for resolution.
Discussing environmental concerns, CM Naqvi acknowledged the need for favourable conditions for artificial rain to combat smog. He affirmed the government’s commitment to taking necessary measures for a sustainable solution.
Provincial ministers Azfar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Chief Secretary, Secretary Communication and Works, Secretary Information, Commissioner Lahore, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Chairman Lahore Ring Road Authority, FWO officials, and other officers were present.
CM VISITS BIBI PAKDAMAN SHRINE
With the completion of 97 percent of the renovation and expansion works, the historic Bibi Pakdaman shrine is set to reopen its doors to pilgrims before December 31st. Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the site on Tuesday to review the progress firsthand.
Accompanied by provincial ministers and officials, Chief Minister Naqvi closely inspected the ongoing finishing touches on the main shrine structure and iconic domes. He emphasized the importance of high-quality craftsmanship and directed officials to prioritize the completion of the widened pathway surrounding the shrine to ensure smooth movement for pilgrims.
Furthermore, Chief Minister Naqvi stressed the need for a dedicated space for lamp-lighting rituals and instructed the installation of aesthetically pleasing lighting arrangements within the central chamber. He expressed his hope that the rejuvenated shrine would serve as a beacon of faith and tranquillity, fostering peace and prosperity within the community.
Chief Minister Naqvi also offered prayers for Pakistan’s continued development, stability, and security. The occasion was graced by the presence of provincial ministers, advisors, police chief, secretaries of relevant departments, and senior officials.
NAQVI INITIATES COLLABORATIVE EFFORTS WITH CHINESE EXPERTS TO COMBAT SMOG
Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Tuesday launched a crucial initiative following artificial rain to combat rising smog levels by inviting a special team of environmental experts from China to visit Lahore next week to conduct an in-depth study to find the root causes of escalating smog.
Chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee for Anti-Smog here in his office, Naqvi said, “It is regrettable that we lack authentic research on the reasons for the surge in smog. It requires more than hearsay and speculation to cope with the incidence of smog. Comprehensive measures to safeguard public health can only be formulated after having authentic data and root causes of the problem.”
He urged people to wear face masks as a protective measure against diseases. He directed the authorities concerned to crackdown on sellers of substandard petrol and diesel, emphasising the need for administrative action against those engaged in such practices.
Naqvi also called for a shift in strategy, advocating for a thorough cleaning of soil from the roads instead of merely sprinkling water. He directed to increase the number of teams responsible for washing roads, ensuring a more effective approach.
During the meeting, environmental and health experts provided detailed insights into the current smog situation. Provincial Ministers Dr Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Dr Jamal Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Provincial Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Planning and Development Board Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Senior Member Board of Revenue, and secretaries of the departments concerned also attended the meeting.