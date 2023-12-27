Punjab CM reviews progress on Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-3 project

LAHORE - The Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop 3 project marks a significant stride towards completion, reach­ing the 60 percent milestone.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minis­ter Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday con­ducted a comprehensive review of the ongoing progress at Adda Plot Raiwind, personally inspecting the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop 3 project.

The Chief Minister examined the ongoing construction activities spanning 8 km from Adda Plot Ra­iwind to Maraka Multan Road. He closely observed the works on the entire route, including the con­struction of bridges. In response, the CM issued directives for the ex­peditious completion of the project.

During a meeting at the FWO (Frontier Works Organisation) camp office chaired by Chief Min­ister Mohsin Naqvi, Colonel Jamal and Colonel Ahmed provided a de­tailed briefing on the project’s pro­gress. The meeting addressed var­ious issues related to the project.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasised that the completion of Ring Road Southern Loop 3 would enhance transportation facilities for the public. He highlighted the adherence to high standards in ex­ecuting the project and expressed confidence in achieving its timely completion.

Speaking to the media persons after the visit, he underscored the significance of SL 3, Gujranwala Expressway, and Band Road pro­jects. He assured relentless efforts to complete these projects with the highest quality, overcoming challenges and working around the clock.

The SL3 project, valued at over 17 billion rupees, spans 8 km and consists of three lanes. Chief Min­ister Naqvi said that the project, initially planned for two years, was on track to completion in the coming months.

Responding to a question, the CM acknowledged weather-relat­ed challenges, particularly fog af­fecting motorway operations and causing traffic congestion. He as­sured the resolution of issues without allowing an increase in project costs.

CM Naqvi stated that SL3 and other projects are under contin­uous monitoring, with ministers overseeing critical locations even during the night. He affirmed full support for the dedicated teams working on project completion.

Regarding elections, the CM stat­ed that in accordance with the court order, individuals accused cannot submit their nomination papers. He assured that transparent and free elections would be conducted. Fur­thermore, he mentioned that if any issue arose concerning the election, the government would take action before the Election Commission for resolution.

Discussing environmental con­cerns, CM Naqvi acknowledged the need for favourable conditions for artificial rain to combat smog. He affirmed the government’s commitment to taking necessary measures for a sustainable solu­tion.

Provincial ministers Azfar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Chief Secre­tary, Secretary Communication and Works, Secretary Informa­tion, Commissioner Lahore, Dep­uty Commissioner Lahore, Chair­man Lahore Ring Road Authority, FWO officials, and other officers were present.

CM VISITS BIBI PAKDAMAN SHRINE

With the completion of 97 per­cent of the renovation and expan­sion works, the historic Bibi Pak­daman shrine is set to reopen its doors to pilgrims before Decem­ber 31st. Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the site on Tuesday to review the progress firsthand.

Accompanied by provincial min­isters and officials, Chief Minister Naqvi closely inspected the ongo­ing finishing touches on the main shrine structure and iconic domes. He emphasized the importance of high-quality craftsmanship and directed officials to prioritize the completion of the widened path­way surrounding the shrine to en­sure smooth movement for pil­grims.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Naqvi stressed the need for a dedi­cated space for lamp-lighting ritu­als and instructed the installation of aesthetically pleasing lighting arrangements within the central chamber. He expressed his hope that the rejuvenated shrine would serve as a beacon of faith and tran­quillity, fostering peace and pros­perity within the community.

Chief Minister Naqvi also offered prayers for Pakistan’s continued development, stability, and securi­ty. The occasion was graced by the presence of provincial ministers, advisors, police chief, secretaries of relevant departments, and sen­ior officials.

NAQVI INITIATES COLLABORATIVE EFFORTS WITH CHINESE EXPERTS TO COMBAT SMOG

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Tuesday launched a cru­cial initiative following artificial rain to combat rising smog levels by inviting a special team of envi­ronmental experts from China to visit Lahore next week to conduct an in-depth study to find the root causes of escalating smog.

Chairing a meeting of the Cabi­net Committee for Anti-Smog here in his office, Naqvi said, “It is re­grettable that we lack authentic research on the reasons for the surge in smog. It requires more than hearsay and speculation to cope with the incidence of smog. Comprehensive measures to safe­guard public health can only be formulated after having authentic data and root causes of the prob­lem.”

He urged people to wear face masks as a protective measure against diseases. He directed the authorities concerned to crack­down on sellers of substandard petrol and diesel, emphasising the need for administrative ac­tion against those engaged in such practices.

Naqvi also called for a shift in strategy, advocating for a thor­ough cleaning of soil from the roads instead of merely sprinkling water. He directed to increase the number of teams responsible for washing roads, ensuring a more effective approach.

During the meeting, environ­mental and health experts provid­ed detailed insights into the cur­rent smog situation. Provincial Ministers Dr Javed Akram, Man­soor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Dr Jamal Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Provincial Chief Secretary, Inspector Gener­al of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Us­man Anwar, Planning and Devel­opment Board Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Senior Member Board of Revenue, and secretaries of the departments concerned also at­tended the meeting.