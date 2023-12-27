Every December, the workers of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) solemnly reflect on the darkest day in their history – December 27. It marks the martyrdom of their beloved leader in Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi. Her assassination remains a painful scar, but her life and legacy continue to inspire millions, especially her son, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s life is one of unwavering courage and conviction. From early political struggle alongside her father Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to facing exile and imprisonment, she never wavered in pursuit of democracy and social justice. Her charismatic personality and progressive vision resonated with the masses, making her a beacon of hope for a brighter future.

On the 16th anniversary of this tragic and painful day, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is going to start the campaign for the upcoming elections by carrying forward the mission and vision of Shaheed Bibi. Leadership and workers of the party are inspired and guided by ideology and vision of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and are committed to carry on their legacy and fulfilling their mission.

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s commitment to Pakistan’s betterment resonated in her stance against terrorism, her fight for constitutionalism, supremacy of parliament, rule of law, federalism, and her emphasis on economic development. These values remain firmly rooted in the PPP’s ideology, with Bilawal continuing to champion them. His support for the National Action Plan against terrorism and his commitment to the constitution echo his mother’s principles.

The struggle for employment, women’s rights, and the Kashmir cause are areas where Shaheed Benazir Bhutto made significant contributions, and the PPP, under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, continues to champion these causes. Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s influence in strengthening the federation, protecting provincial rights, and advocating for women’s rights have left an enduring impact. The PPP remains dedicated to upholding these principles.

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s influence extends to strengthening the federation, protecting provincial rights and advocating women’s rights. This legacy finds its extension in the PPP’s policies and Bilawal’s dedication to these causes.

The PPP’s policies on labor rights, women’s empowerment, minority representation, and social welfare programs have been heavily influenced by Benazir Bhutto’s humanitarian values and dedication to uplifting the underprivileged. Her tireless efforts have had a lasting impact on the PPP’s commitment to creating an inclusive and equitable society, and her principles continue to guide the party in its pursuit of social justice and empowerment for all marginalized groups. Bilawal Bhutto vows to continue this legacy, introducing the Benazir Kisan and Benazir Mazdoor cards, prioritizing employment centers and a ‘Youth Card’ for loans.

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto introduced a new style of politics, burying the politics of hatred and division. President Asif Ali Zardari followed suit, adopting a conciliatory approach, and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari envisions a new style of politics based on acceptance, accommodation, and tolerance.

Reconciliation and democratic rule were always at the forefront of Benazir Bhutto’s agenda. In her book “Reconciliation: Islam, Democracy, and the West,” she has emphasized the need for dialogue and consensus-building among different political factions and religious groups in Pakistan. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari shares this belief and aims to introduce a new politics based on acceptance and tolerance.

Beyond social reforms, both leaders have prioritized economic development; under Benazir Bhutto’s leadership, the Thar Coal Authority was founded in 1993. Today, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is turning the slogan “Thar Badle gaa Pakistan” into a reality, as Thar Coal generates three thousand megawatts of electricity, benefiting people from all over the country.

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto symbolized the unity of the four provinces. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pledges to protect the 18th amendment and NFC award, ensuring the rights and resources of all provinces.

Women’s rights were a cornerstone of Benazir Bhutto’s agenda and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari plans to further increase support for women through the Benazir Income Support Program, interest-free loans, and ownership rights. Benazir Bhutto’s legacy lives on in the institutions she strengthened and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari vows to protect these gains and build upon them.

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s legacy of resilience and hope serves as a powerful motivator for those seeking a better future for Pakistan. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, by embracing his mother’s ideals, offers a glimpse of a brighter future built on unity, progress, and the empowerment of all Pakistanis. He is determined to fulfill her mission and lead Pakistan towards peace, prosperity and progress, youth engagement, economic development, and environmental protection while remaining committed to the core values of democracy, social justice, and inclusivity.