Wednesday, December 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Rupee gains 15 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 15 paisa against dollar
Agencies
December 27, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Tuesday witnessed the 10th consecutive recovery session as it gained 15 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs282.37 against the previous day’s closing of Rs282.52. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs282.7 and Rs285.2, respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 47 paisa to close at Rs311.27 against the last day’s closing of Rs310.80, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.98; whereas a decrease of Rs17 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs358.48 compared to the last closing of Rs358.65. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 05 and 04 paisa to close at Rs76.88 and Rs75.27, respectively. 

Tags:

Agencies

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1703571018.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023