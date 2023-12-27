Security of masses police’s responsibility: KP IGP

KHYBER - The Inspector General of Police for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, affirmed the police force’s responsibility in ensuring public safety, asserting their capability to confront existing challenges within the department. He conveyed these sentiments while engaging with tribal elders during his visit to Tehsil Bara in District Khyber.
Accompanied by the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar, Ashfaq Hussain, and District Police Officer (DPO) Khyber, Saleem Abbas Kulachvi, the IG Police emphasized the eradication of anti-social elements. He highlighted the significance of collaborative efforts between the community and law enforcement to effectively combat various forms of crime. Commemorating the sacrifices of tribesmen, Gandapur pledged unwavering dedication towards advancing the nation’s interests.
Encouraging tribal elders to mediate minor disputes among locals, he underscored their pivotal role in restoring lasting peace.
Gandapur affirmed that with local support, the police could eliminate the societal challenges posed by anti-social behaviour prevalent in tribal communities.