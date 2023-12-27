Security of masses police’s responsibility: KP IGP

KHYBER - The Inspector General of Police for Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa, Akhtar Ha­yat Gandapur, affirmed the police force’s respon­sibility in ensuring pub­lic safety, asserting their capability to confront ex­isting challenges within the department. He con­veyed these sentiments while engaging with trib­al elders during his visit to Tehsil Bara in District Khyber.

Accompanied by the Capital City Police Of­ficer (CCPO) Peshawar, Ashfaq Hussain, and District Police Officer (DPO) Khyber, Saleem Abbas Kulachvi, the IG Police emphasized the eradication of anti-so­cial elements. He high­lighted the significance of collaborative efforts between the communi­ty and law enforcement to effectively combat various forms of crime. Commemorating the sacrifices of tribesmen, Gandapur pledged un­wavering dedication to­wards advancing the na­tion’s interests.

Encouraging tribal el­ders to mediate minor disputes among locals, he underscored their pivotal role in restoring lasting peace.

Gandapur affirmed that with local support, the police could elimi­nate the societal chal­lenges posed by anti-so­cial behaviour prevalent in tribal communities.