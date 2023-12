SARGODHA - The Faisalabad Electric Sup­ply Company (Fesco) caught seven power pil­ferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Tues­day. According to official sources, a task force team raided various areas of the district and caught seven accused involved in electricity theft from main lines. The accused were identified as Imran Haider, Bilal, Liaquat, Saf­dar and others. Police reg­istered cases against the pilferers.