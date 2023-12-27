Sindh cabinet approves Rs300m for general polls

KARACHI-The Sindh cabinet on Tuesday approved several financial allocations for various development projects, including Rs29.379 billion for the payment of government electricity bills, Rs768.6 million for the operation of 50 electric buses on the city roads, and a subsidy of Rs579.756 million for intra-district people’s buses.

Additionally, the cabinet has approved Rs. 1.1 billion for the construction of a Link Road Interchange, Rs.33.956 million for Khirthar National Park boundary demarcation and fixing of boundary pillars, Rs1424.720 million for the reconstruction of three West district schools, and Rs115 million for the restoration of the Hindu Gymkhana.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Caretaker Chief Minister Justice Maqbool Baqar at CM House. Provincial caretaker ministers, chief secretary Dr Fakhre Alam, Chairman P&D Sahkil Mangnejo, and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

Chief Secretary Dr Fakhre Alam told the cabinet that an amount of Rs300 million (Rs10 million to each of all 30 DCs), may be provided to all the returning officers/Deputy Commissioners for election expenditures. In case of any shortfall further funds may also be provided separately, on a case-to-case basis.

The cabinet also approved an amount of Rs168 million to be given to deputy commissioners to clear the old liabilities of the local body’s elections. The cabinet was told that a central payment process against all the Sindh government electric connections throughout the province started in 2019. A lump sum budget was being fixed for payments every year.

However, due to continuous increases in electricity prices and increases in Sindh government connections, the allocated budget of Rs41.5 billion is insufficient. The Energy dept said that against an allocated budget of Rs41.5 billion, they have paid Rs35.736 billion to HESCO, SEPCO and KE up to September 2023, and now they are left with only Rs5.764 billion which was hardly enough for one and half months of electricity charges.

The cabinet was told that the current monthly electricity charges on average come to Rs5300 million and for the next eight months of the current financial year, 2023-24, an amount of Rs42400 million [5300X8= 42400 million] would be required up to June 2024. The cabinet after deliberation approved an amount of Rs29.376 billion so that power distribution companies could be made power bills of the Sindh government up to April 2024.

The provincial transport department has initiated the Electric Bus Service, being operated by Telephone Industries of Pakistan (TIP) under a Rent to Own Model. Currently, 40 of the 50 buses have been put into operation on three routes in Karachi, with 10 buses on standby. TIP has requested the provincial government to formalize contractual commitments with them for the operational Electric Buses, as well as an investment proposal.