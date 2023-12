PESHAWAR - At least six people were injured when unknown assailants fired at a passenger van near Saddar police station in Hangu district on Tuesday. Police said six peo­ple including the driver of the passenger vehicle were injured in the firing incident. Soon after the incident, DPO Hangu, Nis­ar Ahmad Khan, and his team reached the site of the incident and collected evidence from the crime scene. The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Hangu.