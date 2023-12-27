SmartNet Pvt Ltd forges fiber lease deal with One Network, Cybernet

Islamabad-SmartNet Private Limited, the technology arm of Capital Smart City and a key entity in the HRL Group of Companies is pleased to announce a groundbreaking Fiber Lease Agreement in collaboration with One Network and Cybernet.

This partnership enables SmartNet to deliver terabytes of data every second to Capital Smart City, Lahore Smart City, and affiliated projects on motorways. The high-speed connectivity strengthens Capital Smart City’s position as a technological leader, enhancing capabilities in IoT, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, and advanced technologies.

In addition to supporting Silicon Valley connectivity and motorway projects, SmartNet aims to contribute significantly to Digital Pakistan, promoting technology exports. The establishment of an incubation centre demonstrates a commitment to fostering innovation and technological entrepreneurship. “We are excited to embark on this transformative journey with our partners, One Network and Cybernet,” said Brig (retd) Arshad Kayani, CTO, SmartNet Private Limited. “This collaboration emphasises our commitment to advancing smart solutions and fortifying infrastructure for seamless integration of communication technologies, including 5G and Wi-Fi 6+.”

The Fiber Lease Agreement positions One Network, SmartNet, and Cybernet at the forefront of the revolution in digital infrastructure and urban development. “We believe this collaboration will enhance the technological landscape of Capital Smart City and contribute significantly to broader digital transformation in urban development,” added General Manager Technology, M Shahzad Khalil.