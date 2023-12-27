Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Step afoot to provide health facilities to people in hospitals of Balochistan

December 27, 2023
QUETTA  -  Balochistan Secretary Health Abdul­lah Khan on Tuesday said that prac­tical measures were being taken to provide quality health facilities to pa­tients in official hospitals in respective areas of Balochistan. He shared these views while visiting the District Head­quarters Hospital (DHQ) Surab area of Kalat district. The Secretary said that the DHQ Surab would be strengthened by providing consultants, doctors and technical staff to provide quality healthcare to the people. Divisional Director Health Kalat Dr Tahira Kamal, Director Health Dr Shaukat Ali Baloch, DHO Surab and Staff Officer Secretary Health Shaukat Baloch were also pres­ent on this occasion. Medical Superin­tendent (MS) Dr Sanaullah Riki gave a presentation about the hospital to the Health Secretary. The Secretary said that the surgery would begin with the launch of MNCH services including Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and New Born Care (CEMONC) at the hospital, a state-of-the-art ICU and blood bank to be established.

