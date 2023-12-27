Strong academia-industry linkages vital to boost industrialization: President ICCI  

ISLAMABAD - President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI), Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari has said that Pakistan needs productive entrepreneurs to create new jobs, introduce new technologies, increase productivity, and enhance exports to steer the economy out of current troubles and put it on the path of sustainable growth, therefore, students should focus on entrepreneurship that offers them a prosperous career.

He stated this while addressing the students of Bahria Business School, Bahria University Islamabad during their visit to ICCI led by Dr. Danish, Assistant Professor.

Ahsan Bakhtawari briefed the students about the workings of ICCI and the initiatives being taken by the Chamber to resolve the key issues of the business community and promote the interests of the business community.

He informed the students about the contemporary business skills that are essential to succeed in the current competitive business environment. He also briefed them about the potential of various sectors of the economy including IT, industries, retail sector, and agriculture sector.

The ICCI President said that the developed countries have achieved better economic growth by promoting strong academia-industry linkages and Pakistan should adopt the same approach to promote industrialization and revive the economy. He thanked the students for visiting ICCI and hoped that their visit would be a good learning experience for them.

Dr. Danish, Assistant Professor, Bahria University thanked the President ICCI and his team for hosting the students and giving them a detailed briefing on various dynamics of the business field. He said that such regular interactions with students would motivate students to entrepreneurship and business startups.

Adnan Mukhtar, Convener, ICCI HEC Committee also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the importance of academia-industry linkages to improve the economy.

The students asked many business-related questions and got detailed answers. They also got many tips about becoming a successful entrepreneur and listened to the speech of President ICCI with great interest.