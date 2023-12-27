Supreme Court issues detailed ruling on Practice and Procedure Act

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a detailed ruling on the Practice and Procedure Act, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa penned the 21-page judgment.

Notably, Justice Mazahar Naqvi, Justice Ayesha Malik, and Justice Shahid Waheed opposed sharing the Chief Justice's powers, with six judges disagreeing on Article 184-3, which grants the right to appeal against decisions.

A majority of nine judges deemed the right to appeal constitutional.

Those against included Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, and Justice Yahya Afridi.

Additionally, eight judges contested the retroactive provision for the right to appeal.

The decision highlighted the support of Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Manullah, and Justice Musrrat Hilali for the right to appeal.

Contrarily, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Mazahir Naqvi, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Ayesha Malik, Justice Mazahar Ali, Justice Shahid Waheed, and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi were among those dissenting from the right of appeal given in the judgment.