The AI era

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is heralded as the future of the world, representing the most crucial technology in today’s landscape. It is rapidly becoming the most transformative force, shaping our lives in ways we might not fully comprehend yet.
AI brings numerous advantages, including the reduction of human error, efficient handling of big data, automation of repetitive tasks, improved workflow, faster decision-making, and more. Beyond these, it holds great potential for enhancing sectors such as agriculture and healthcare.
Considering AI’s pivotal role in the future, it is imperative for Pakistan to invest in this realm. Automation of specialised operations can boost agricultural production, significantly benefiting Pakistan’s economy. Additionally, AI is vital for global competitiveness, as other nations are already harnessing its power.
MARWA HAIDER,
Islamabad.