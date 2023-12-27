Transgender person killed in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - A transgender was killed in a firing incident by un­known assailants riding a motorcycle near Gov­ernment College Chowk within the jurisdiction of Shaheed Gulfat Hussain police station on Monday.

Upon receiving the report, Superintendent Police Faqirabad Division Osama Amin Cheema and ASP Faqirabad Muhammad Aleem prompt­ly responded, securing the crime scene and initiating an investigation. The victim’s body, lacking any identification documents, has been taken into custody and transferred for post-mortem examination. Police are active­ly working to identify the victim while collect­ing empty shells and other crucial pieces of evi­dence from the scene.

Additionally, efforts are underway to obtain CCTV footage that may provide insights into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.