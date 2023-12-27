Tribute paid to Munir Niazi

ISLAMABAD-Renowned distinguished poet Munir Niazi was remembered on his 17th death anniversary and people from all walks of life paid him glowing tributes for his unforgettable contributions to both Urdu and Punjabi literature. Born on April 9, 1923, in the city of Hoshiarpur in Eastern Punjab, India, Munir Niazi left an indelible mark on the literary landscape with his profound and evocative poetry.

Munir Niazi’s Urdu poetic collections include masterpieces such as “Is Bay Wafa Ka Sheher,” “Tez Hawa Aur Tanha Phool,” “Jangal Mein Dhanak,” “Dushmano Ke Darmiyan Shaam,” “Safaid Din Ki Hawa,” “Aghaz-e-Zamana Mein Dobara,” “Siyaah Shab Ka Samundar,” “Maah-e-Muneer,” “Che Rangin Darwazay,” “Saat Sayyar,” “Pehli Baat He Aakhri Thi,” “Ek Dua Jo Main Bhool Gaya Tha,” and “Mohabbat Ab Nahi Hogi,” along with the series “Ek Tasalsul Ke Naam.” His Punjabi poetry collections, including “Char Chup Cheezan,” “Rasta Dasan Wale Taare,” and “Safar Di Raat Ke Naam,” have also been widely acclaimed. Munir Niazi extended his literary talents to the world of cinema by composing melodies for numerous films. His exceptional contributions were duly recognized by the Government of Pakistan, which bestowed upon him the ‘Presidential Pride of Performance’ and ‘Sitara-e-Imtiaz.’ Additionally, the Pakistan Academy of Letters honoured him with the ‘Kamal-e-Fun Award.’ Munir Niazi bid farewell to this world on December 26, 2006, in Lahore. His final resting place is at the Model Town cemetery in Lahore.

On this occasion, Radio Pakistan and PTV news remembers and pays glowing tribute to Munir Niazi’s enduring legacy and the timeless beauty of his poetry, which continues to inspire generations of literature enthusiasts.