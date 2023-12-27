Turkey’s parliament resumes debate on Sweden’s NATO bid

ISTANBUL-The Turkish parliament’s committee on Tuesday started a session to debate a number of issues including Sweden’s bid to join NATO, a thorny topic that was further complicated after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan linked it to Ankara’s request for F-16 fighter jets from its ally the United States.

Sweden and Finland dropped decades of military non-alignment and sought to join the US-led defence organisation after Russia invaded Ukraine last year.

Their bids won fast-track approval from all NATO members except Turkey and Hungary. The two ultimately relented and Finland was accepted as NATO’s 31st member in April.

Turkey and Hungary remain the only North Atlantic Treaty Organization members left to ratify Sweden’s bid 19 months after it applied for membership. In November, the Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs committee failed to reach agreement on a text for a full floor vote and met again Tuesday afternoon. “The committee meeting has started and Sweden’s dossier is in the 10th place on the agenda,” opposition CHP party lawmaker Utku Cakirozer, a member of the foreign affairs committee, told AFP.

Erdogan in July lifted his objections to Sweden’s NATO membership after Stockholm cracked down on Kurdish groups that Ankara calls terrorists.