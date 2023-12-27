Ukraine war: Russia captures key town near Donetsk

DONETSK-Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has said his troops have seized the key town of Mariinka in eastern Ukraine. Mr Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin assault units had taken the “powerfully fortified” area just outside Donetsk, a Russian-held regional capital.

The commander of Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhny said Ukrainian forces had moved to the outskirts of Mariinka.

Mariinka - seen as a gateway to Donetsk - has been almost completely destroyed. In a separate development, Russia’s defence ministry confirmed that one of its warships was damaged in a Ukrainian attack on the port of Feodosiya in occupied Crimea. One person was killed, officials said.

The head of the Ukrainian Air Force said warplanes had destroyed the landing ship Novocherkassk, used for moving troops and heavy equipment, in the early hours of Tuesday.

Mr Shoigu gave details on Tuesday of the damage to the ship to President Vladimir Putin, before declaring that Russian forces had brought Ukraine’s counter-offensive to a halt and were now pushing forward on all fronts.

UKRAINE DESTROYS RUSSIAN FLEET SHIP IN CRIMEA

Ukraine’s air force said Tuesday it had destroyed a Russian fleet ship off the Crimean peninsula suspected of carrying drones for use in Moscow’s war against Kyiv. “Around 2:30 am (0030 GMT) on December 26, tactical aviation of the Air Force attacked with cruise missiles the Novocherkassk large landing ship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in the area of Feodosia,” it said in a post on messaging platform Telegram. Feodosia is home to a major Russian naval base on the occupied Crimean peninsula. In an earlier message, it said the Novocherkassk had been “destroyed”, adding that “people say that it transported Shaheds.