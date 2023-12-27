US says it shot down multiple drones, missiles over Red Sea

The US military said Tuesday that it shot down 12 drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles and two land-attack cruise missiles fired by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels at ships in the southern Red Sea.

''U.S. assets, to include the USS LABOON (DDG 58) and F/A-18 Super Hornets from the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, shot down twelve one-way attack drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles and two land-attack cruise missiles in the southern Red Sea that were fired by the Houthis over a 10-hour period which began at approximately 6:30 a.m. (Sanaa time) on Dec. 26,'' US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

There was no damage to ships in the area and no reports of injuries, CENTCOM said.

The Houthi group has repeatedly threatened to target ships owned or operated by Israeli companies "in solidarity with Palestine" and has urged countries to withdraw their citizens working within the crews of these ships.