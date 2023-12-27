Zardari pays tribute to Benazir Bhutto on 16th death anniversary

LARKANA - Pakistan People’s Party Parliamen­tarian (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tues­day paid tribute to Benazir Bhutto on her 16th martyr­dom anniversary, said that according to her mission, the struggle for an empow­ered Parliament and the rule of the Constitution will continue. He said that elim­inating poverty, unemploy­ment and economic misery in the country was the mis­sion of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and the completion of this mission is the priority of the PPPP. He said that Benazir Bhutto was neither afraid of dic­tators nor did she fear the extremists. The bravery of Benazir Bhutto is the legacy of the leadership and work­ers of PPPP, Asif Ali Zardari said. He said that Benazir Bhutto’s philosophy was that the prosperity of the workers and farmers of Pakistan, would guarantee the country’s progress. Asif Ali Zardari said that the PPPP guarantees the best future for the youth and will strive to provide them with the opportunities to advance and develop.