17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto today

LARKANA - The 17th death anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto will be observed on Friday in Garhi Khudabakhsh Bhutto with great devotion and respect.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, including central and provincial leaders of the People’s Party will address the meeting. Asifa Bhutto Zardari, Central President of People’s Party Ladies Wing and MPA Faryal Talpur, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Governor KPK Faisal Karim Kundi and other leaders have reached the Presidential House Naudero in Garhi Khudabakhsh Bhutto. A 60-foot-wide main stage has been decorated with party flags, portraits of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and other party leaders.

Famous poets of the country will also pay tribute to the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto through their poetry, in Larkana. CCT cameras have been installed around Garhi Khudabakhsh Bhutto and other places by Larkana Police, and 8500 police officers and personnel will also perform their duties, including SSUs, ladies, traffic personnel and commandos.