1st annual intermediate examination 2025 schedule released

FAISALABAD - The first annual intermediate part-I, II, composite and Aloom Al-Sunnah Sharqia examination-2025 will commence from April 22, under the aegis of board of intermediate and secondary education, Faisalabad.

According to a schedule issued here Thursday, the education board has provided a time frame to students for submission of admission forms along with fees through an online system.

The forms with single fee for part-I, II, composite and Aloom Al-Sunnah Sharqia will be accepted from January 1 to 24, with double fee from January 25 to February 3 and with triple fee from February 4 to 12.

The single fee for part-I science group private candidates will be Rs2,050 and for regular candidates Rs1,650. In arts groups private candidates will pay Rs1,950 and regular candidates Rs1,600.

The single fee for part-II science group private candidates will be Rs3,250 and for regular candidates Rs3,150. In arts groups private candidates will pay Rs3,150 and regular candidates Rs3,100.

The candidates appearing in the composite exam (11th, 12th) in science group (private) will deposit Rs3,650 and regular Rs3,850. In the arts group, fees for private candidates will be Rs3,550 and regular Rs3,750.

The candidates of Aloom Al-Sunnah Sharqia will deposit Rs3,250.

The board’s spokesperson Sajid Naqvi told here that all admission process has been computerised hence the candidates will deposit fee on online bank challan. Later, they will deposit a hard copy of challan alongwith the admission fee in the board office by hand or by post within the due date.

The private candidates who were appearing for the first time in the examination will submit a registration fee of Rs1,000 in addition.