5pc of wealthy persons to be brought into tax net: FBR chief

ISLAMABAD - The government on Thursday said that five percent of the wealthy persons would be brought into tax net with end-to-end digitisation of the tax process.

“The government has introduced amendments in tax laws to improve the tax collection and compliance in the country,” said Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Rashid Mahmood Langrial during a joint press conference here on Thursday.

Langrial was accompanied by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervez Malik.

“The top five per cent of people — who should be in the system — are 2.7 million plus 0.6. That means 3.3 million people who fall in the top five per cent, and whose average income is 4.8 billion, fall into the taxable category,” he stated, adding that the average income of the top one percent was higher than this.

The Chairman FBR said that the country faces a mammoth tax gap of Rs7.1 trillion. The income tax gap stood at Rs2.4 trillion. He further said that the FBR was receiving support from institutions, such as Nadra, for data to target.

He said that the government had already started to issue notices to the non-taxpayers. Out of 169,000 wealthy people who had been issued notices, 38,000 had filed their tax returns. “We are monitoring their data,” he said, and added, “These people have paid over Rs370 million in tax.”

He said that production in the sugar industry was being monitored. “There are instances in which action has been taken against the sugar mills’ owners.” New tools had been introduced in the tax system. “Everybody will have to pay the taxes,” he said, adding, “The FBR is making efforts to make sure that more and more people pay their taxes.”

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb vowed to bring tax to GDP ratio to 13.5 percent in next three years from existing 9-10 percent. He said taxation reforms have a key role in fiscal stability. The government is making all out efforts to achieve financial stability.

He said digitalization of FBR is aimed at enhancing transparency. He said that approval of design phase of digitalization was given by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in September this year and now we are in execution phase of this process. In bridging tax gap and controlling tax leakages, every possible effort will be made to ensure that common man does not suffer, he added.

He said that the Tax Amendment Bill had been tabled in the parliament. The minister informed that the FBR planned to limit human intervention in tax collection through the use of technology. “This will help us deal with the issues of harassment and corruption taxpayers have to face at the hands of the bureau officials,” he hoped. He said that the government was examining the value chain of sugar, beverages and cement sectors. He claimed that compared with the last year, tax collection had increased this year. “However this year, the FBR is still to meet its tax collection target.”

Aurangzeb expressed the resolve that Pakistan would fully implement the IMF programme.

“We have to achieve this tax-related target in three years,” he remarked while highlighting the need to curb tax evasion and formalise the informal sector. The federal minister further added that the existing potential for more tax stood at Rs71 billion.

Earlier, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervez Malik said improved governance and economic management during the last few months of incumbent government have yielded results.

He said inflation rate has dropped significantly and the fruits of our economic reforms have reached the common man.

The Minister of State underlined the need for increasing revenue and tax sources along with making the taxation process judicious so it does not burdenize a particular segment of segment of society especially common man

He said that the government is focused on ensuring that the tax burden is fairly distributed across all sectors, rather than being concentrated on any single group. He added that there is now a robust system for collecting data on both taxpayers and tax defaulters.