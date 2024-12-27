Aiden Markram’s grit resists Pakistan’s fiery pace on day one in Centurion

CENTURION - Right-handed opener Aiden Markram stood firm against Pakistan’s potent bowling attack, steering South Africa to 82/3 at Stumps on the opening day of the first Test at SuperSport Park on Thursday.

Markram, unbeaten on 47, displayed resilience and poise as wickets tumbled around him. Partnered with Temba Bavuma (4*), the opener will resume South Africa’s first innings on Day 2, with the hosts trailing by 129 runs after Pakistan’s first innings score of 211. Pakistan’s bowlers, led by Khurram Shahzad and returning pacer Mohammad Abbas, struck vital blows in the final session. Khurram removed both Tony de Zorzi and Ryan Rickelton, while Abbas trapped Tristan Stubbs lbw for 9.

Earlier, Pakistan were dismissed for 211 shortly after Tea. Despite a spirited middle-order fight, the visitors struggled to build momentum against a disciplined South African bowling attack. Kamran Ghulam stood out with a fluent 71-ball 54, hitting eight boundaries and a six, anchoring a crucial 81-run partnership with wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan (27). However, Paterson’s double strike ended their resistance, leaving Pakistan reeling at 120/5.

All-rounders Salman Ali Agha and Aamir Jamal contributed a gritty 47-run stand for the sixth wicket before the tailenders Khurram Shahzad (11) and Mohammad Abbas (10) added a valuable 20 runs for the last wicket. Debutant Corbin Bosch and Dane Paterson were the pick of the South African bowlers. Bosch removed both openers, while Paterson claimed 4 wickets, including the prized scalp of Babar Azam, who was dismissed after reaching a significant career milestone of 4000 Test runs.

Pakistan’s openers Shan Masood (17) and Saim Ayub (14) succumbed to early pressure, leaving the team struggling at 40/2. Captain Babar Azam, who entered with a boundary to mark his milestone, fell cheaply for 4 as Pakistan slumped to 41/3. Despite moments of resistance, Pakistan’s innings lacked consistency, with South Africa’s bowlers maintaining tight lines. Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada bowled economical spells, ensuring the pressure never eased.

Scores in Brief

SOUTH AFRICA 82-3 (Markram 47*, Shahzad 2-28) trail PAKISTAN 211 (Gulam 54, Paterson 5-61, Bosch 4-63) by 129 runs.