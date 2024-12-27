Friday, December 27, 2024
AJK Assembly condemns US sanctions, reaffirms support for defense

Web Desk
9:26 PM | December 27, 2024
The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution condemning the US sanctions on Pakistan, which was presented by former Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan.

The resolution criticized the US for its efforts to disrupt the regional power balance in favor of India and reaffirmed that Pakistan's missile program is purely defensive. Raja Farooq Haider accused the US of being influenced by Indian lobbying.

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq reiterated strong support for Pakistan’s military and emphasized the critical role of missile technology and the nuclear program in ensuring national security. He urged for collective defense against foreign intervention and aggression.

The resolution also highlighted Pakistan’s significant role in maintaining regional stability, stressing that any external interference would undermine this vital contribution.

