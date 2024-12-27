Army, Wapda absence overshadows 69th National Track Cycling Championship

LAHORE - The 69th National Track Cycling Championship is set to kick off in Lahore today (Friday), with ten teams competing in the prestigious three-day event. However, the absence of Army and WAPDA, two of the nation’s leading sports entities, has sparked significant attention, as they were not granted permission to participate in this year’s championship.

During a press conference in Lahore, Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) President Azhar Shah revealed details about the tournament, highlighting competitions across men’s, women’s, and junior categories. Participating teams include Sui Southern Gas Company, Gilgit-Baltistan, Wah Ordnance Factory, and all the provinces.

Notably, the teams from Army and Wapda have not been permitted to participate in this year’s championship due to the ongoing issue of parallel cycling federations led by individuals banned by the PCF. Azhar Shah highlighted the federation’s full commitment to upholding the integrity and unity of Pakistan’s cycling community, emphasizing that only PCF-affiliated units are eligible to compete.

The event promises to showcase thrilling contests among some of the country’s top cycling talents as approximately 60 male and female cyclists will participate in this national-level event. The closing ceremony will be held on December 29, with Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah attending as the chief guest.

The exclusion of Army and Wapda, both dominant forces in national cycling, remains a contentious issue, leaving a void in the competition and raising questions about the decision-making process.