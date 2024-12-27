Backlog of pending passports cleared, DG Immigration and Passports claims

The backlog of pending passports across Pakistan has been cleared, announced Mustafa Jamal Qazi, Director General of Immigration and Passports, during a surprise visit to the production unit.

Since July 1, a record 3,376,510 passports have been printed, including 776,451 under the normal category, 1,896,403 under urgent, and 703,656 under fast-track services, according to the DG. He commended the production team for their tireless efforts, noting that their hard work without breaks was instrumental in achieving this milestone.

Citizens are now advised to collect their passports directly from regional passport offices as the delivery process has been completed, eliminating the need to wait for notifications via message or email.

Mustafa Jamal Qazi reassured applicants that the timely issuance of passports will remain a priority to ensure convenience for the public.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated a state-of-the-art Passport and Immigration Headquarters and the Islamabad Regional Passport Office on Thursday. The newly launched Islamabad office is now operational 24/7, enhancing accessibility for citizens.

During the inauguration, Minister Naqvi announced several reforms in passport services, including plans to provide 24/7 passport issuance at NADRA mega centers in 14 cities. He highlighted that the longstanding backlog in passport processing has been completely resolved, ensuring improved services nationwide.