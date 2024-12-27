Bajaur festival to promote tourism

Peshawar - Advisor to the Chief Minister on Tourism, Culture, Archaeology, and Museums, Zahid Chanzeb, announced that cultural and tourism activities are being initiated in the merged districts to engage youth in healthy pursuits.

Chanzeb stated that promoting tourism and developing new tourist sites in these districts is a top priority. He revealed that a two-day festival would be held from December 28-29 at the Bajaur Sports Complex in Khar.

The event is being organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), its Merged Districts Wing, the Bajaur district administration, and the Bajaur Scouts.

The Bajaur Festival will feature a cycling race, martial arts competitions, kabaddi matches, and tableaus by school children. Additional attractions include a children’s play area, comedy skits, poetry recitations, traditional Attanr dances, musical performances, and food stalls.

The festival aims to promote sports and healthy activities, boost tourism, engage youth in positive pursuits, and project a positive image of the province globally.

Previously, KPCTA and its Merged Districts Wing organized similar events in Khyber, Orakzai, Wana, Tank, and Waziristan, successfully conducting sports activities and taking steps to promote tourism in these areas.