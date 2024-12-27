Friday, December 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Bajaur festival to promote tourism

Our Staff Reporter
December 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  Advisor to the Chief Minister on Tourism, Culture, Archaeology, and Museums, Zahid Chanzeb, announced that cultural and tourism activities are being initiated in the merged districts to engage youth in healthy pursuits.  

Chanzeb stated that promoting tourism and developing new tourist sites in these districts is a top priority. He revealed that a two-day festival would be held from December 28-29 at the Bajaur Sports Complex in Khar.

The event is being organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), its Merged Districts Wing, the Bajaur district administration, and the Bajaur Scouts.  

The Bajaur Festival will feature a cycling race, martial arts competitions, kabaddi matches, and tableaus by school children. Additional attractions include a children’s play area, comedy skits, poetry recitations, traditional Attanr dances, musical performances, and food stalls.  

Chinese Consulate donates health material to hospital

The festival aims to promote sports and healthy activities, boost tourism, engage youth in positive pursuits, and project a positive image of the province globally.  

Previously, KPCTA and its Merged Districts Wing organized similar events in Khyber, Orakzai, Wana, Tank, and Waziristan, successfully conducting sports activities and taking steps to promote tourism in these areas.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1735285084.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024