Barrister Saif denies reports of 100 deaths in Kurram

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Thursday termed the news of deaths of at least 100 children in the restive Kurram area due to unavailability of medicines totally fake. In a statement, the adviser said all kinds of medicines were being provided to the people of Kurram, suggesting that people shouldn’t lend an ear to fake news surrounding medical facilities in the area.

It must be noted that communal violence that had been going on in Kurram for months, resulted in deaths of more than 100 people and closure of several roads leading to the district. A few days earlier, Khyber Saif on had also lashed out at the federal government for remaining tight-lipped over escalation in the restive Kurram Agency. In a statement, the adviser blamed the government for treating Kurram Agency as if it was part of Afghanistan, not Pakistan.

“The government is only interested in fanning the flames of racial profiling and sectarianism. Someone should convey this to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi that he isn’t only the minister of Islamabad territory as all parts of Pakistan falls under his jurisdiction,” he added. Saif also took aims at Defence Minister Khawaja Asif for using derogatory language against his opponents, adding that the federal government’s involvement in addressing the grievances of the people of Kurram Agency was missing.

Meanwhile, he lauded KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for giving his helicopter to the people affected by violent clashes in the aggravated region.