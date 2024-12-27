Benazir Bhutto sacrificed life for national stability, democracy: Mustafa

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Syed Mir Ghulam Mustafa Shah, has said that December 27, 2007, will always be remembered as a tragic day in the country’s history, when Pakistan’s great leader, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated.

Benazir Bhutto had the honour of being elected as the first female prime minister of the Islamic world and the first woman Leader of the Opposition in Pakistan. He also said that Benazir Bhutto earned this distinction due to her exceptional political insight, relentless struggle, and remarkable leadership abilities.

The Deputy Speaker emphasized that Benazir Bhutto was deeply committed to promoting peace, tolerance, and democracy. She fought tirelessly for the restoration and strengthening of democracy and the supremacy of the Constitution in the country, he added. He also noted that she bravely confronted undemocratic forces and endured the hardships of imprisonment.

The Deputy Speaker stated that Benazir consistently raised her voice for the protection of the rights and welfare of farmers, workers, and marginalized communities at every available forum. He further asserted that the void created in the country’s politics by her martyrdom will never be filled, and her sacrifices for the restoration of democracy will always be remembered. He expressed these sentiments in his message on the 17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto, which is being observed with great respect and reverence across the country today.

The Deputy Speaker mentioned that Benazir Bhutto remained steadfast in her mission until her last day of life, showing great patience and courage. He added that her mission was to establish a democratic system, in line with the vision of the founding father, Quaid-e-Azam, and to carry forward the mission of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He further stated that Benazir Bhutto was an exemplary leader who played a pivotal role in the restoration of democracy and provided political, social, and educational awareness to the public.

The Deputy Speaker also underscored the significant role played by PPP Co-Chairman and President Asif Ali Zardari, as well as PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in stabilizing democracy, promoting harmony between the federation and provinces, and improving the welfare of the country’s marginalized communities, thus continuing the mission of Benazir Bhutto.

Deputy Speaker Syed Mir Ghulam Mustafa Shah stressed the significance of preserving the true legacy of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto as a means to address the challenges currently confronting the country.