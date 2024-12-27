BRT Red Line project to be a game changer for Karachi commuters: Sharjeel

KARACHI - The Senior Minister Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon, expressing government’s commitment to a modern, efficient, and eco-friendly transportation system in Karachi, on Thursday directed for timely completion of Line designed to facilitate thousands of commuters in Karachi.

The senior minister expressed the views while presiding over a meeting held here to review the progress on the Line project. Issues pertaining to progress on construction of the bus depots and terminals, shifting of utilities’ lines and other allied works came up for discussion, said a statement issued here.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Line was among the major infrastructure development initiatives for the metropolis and possessed the potential to be changer for Karachi commuters. The challenges are addressed to complete the project as per the timeline and further delay in the progress cannot be afforded, he maintained. The minister instructed the Transport Department to remain in close liaison with the utility service providers and coordinated efforts must be made as to utility services infrastructure and expediting the construction. The Red Line track stretches along the 26 kilometers’ journey, from Malir to BRT junction point at Numaish area and supposed to be the backbone for mass transit in Karachi as a whole, he informed adding that the Line has the the potential to carry thousands of passengers each day, hence reducing traffic on the roads.

The CEO Trans Karachi Tariq Manzoor Chandio briefed the meeting about the progress on the project while international consultants presented recommendations for meeting international standards and resolving encountered challenges.