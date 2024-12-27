Bushra Bibi gets interim bail in Nov 26 protest cases

ISLAMABAD - A District and Sessions Court on Thursday granted interim bail to former first lady Bushra Bibi until January 13 in connection with cases relating to November 26 protest. Duty Judge Shabeer Bhatti conducted the hearing for the interim bail petitions. The PTI founder’s wife, Bushra Bibi appeared before court along with her lawyers for interim bail in four cases registered against her at Tarnol police station, and three at Ramana police station.

The court approved the bail against surety bonds of Rs. 50,000 each. On December 21, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi approved interim bail of Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, in 32 cases till January 13, her counsel said. According to details, PTI founder’s wife appeared before the ATC along with her counsel and sought bail in total of 32 cases, including 23 pertaining to May 9 violence. The former first lady has been grated interim bail in 32 cases registered in Rawalpindi, Attock and Chakwal.

She appeared in court at the hearing and provided the necessary surety bonds to obtain interim bail. Former first lady Bushra Bibi left the court premises after the bail was granted, and her next court appearance is set for mid-January. Her counsel, Faisal Malik argued that the cases registered against Bushra Bibi are ‘politically motivated and aimed at vengeance’. Speaking to the media, Faisal Malik said that the former first lady surrendered herself to the ATC, adding that she was nominated in 23 cases in Rawalpindi alone.