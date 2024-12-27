Certificate program in andro-urology launched

Peshawar - The Institute of Kidney Diseases (IKD) Hayatabad, in collaboration with Khyber Medical University (KMU), has introduced a groundbreaking program titled Certificate in Andro-Urology.

This initiative, the first of its kind in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, aims to enhance medical professionals’ expertise in reproductive medicine and infertility treatment. The KMU vice-chancellor, Prof Dr Zia ul Haq, handed over the course launching notification to IKD Assistant Professor Dr Mir Abid Jan. Dr Abid expressed gratitude to the VC, emphasizing that the program would strengthen ties between IKD and KMU and address infertility and sexual health issues in the region.

Set to begin in January, the six-month certification program is tailored for medical doctors, focusing on infertility, male sexual health, and related challenges. With a structured curriculum blending theoretical and practical training, each session will enroll 20 participants. The program includes reproductive endocrinology, semen analysis, assisted reproductive technologies (ART) such as IVF/ICSI, and microsurgical techniques.

The program aims to address societal stigmas around infertility and sexual health while equipping participants with the skills to educate and counsel patients. Participants will gain hands-on experience through outpatient visits, surgical observations, and training in ART labs, improving patient outcomes through evidence-based approaches.

As an emerging interdisciplinary field, Andro-Urology integrates expertise from urology, gynecology, radiology, and embryology. This innovative initiative is a milestone for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s healthcare sector, bridging knowledge gaps, enhancing professional capabilities, and fostering greater understanding of reproductive health in the region.