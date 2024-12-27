Chinese Consulate donates health material to hospital

ISLAMABAD - The Chinese Consulate in Karachi has donated health materials and medical consumables to the Pak-China Friendship Hospital (PCFH) Gwadar.

The donated items include Dettol, Povidone-Iodine, Alcohol Swabs, KN95 Masks, Disposable Face Masks, Safety Gloves, and Latex Gloves.

An official from the Chinese Consulate in Karachi told Gwadar Pro that this consignment of medical supplies not only provides material aid to the people of Gwadar but also offers spiritual encouragement and support.

It enhances their confidence to actively engage in regional development and work together toward a brighter future for Gwadar.

Nadir Ali Baloch, Deputy Manager of Administration at PCFH, stated that such donations are always needed to continue providing free health services to the local people of Gwadar.

He mentioned that the 100-bed hospital, which was inaugurated in May this year, includes emergency, outpatient, inpatient, medical technology, administration, and logistics facilities.

The hospital is already making a significant impact, receiving approximately 3,000 patients daily from Gwadar and the surrounding areas.

As a livelihood project under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the hospital’s state-of-the-art building, which consists of both single- and multi-storey structures, as well as its advanced medical equipment—such as a modern laboratory, CT scanners, and ultrasound machines—have been generously donated by the Chinese government.

Some of the hospital’s facilities are integrated with an existing 50-bed hospital in the city, creating a combined capacity of 150 beds.

The new hospital complex includes outpatient services, medical technology departments, and ward buildings.