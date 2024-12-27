Friday, December 27, 2024
CM Gandapur deploys helicopter service for Kurram residents

1:10 PM | December 27, 2024
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur reaffirmed on Friday that safeguarding the lives and property of citizens and ensuring peace and stability in Kurram remain the provincial government's foremost priorities.

A spokesperson for the Chief Minister’s House stated that, under special directives from Chief Minister Gandapur, the provincial government has deployed helicopter services to assist the residents of Kurram.

The spokesperson noted that the helicopter service will continue until the land routes to Kurram are reopened. On December 26 (Thursday), six flights were conducted using the MI-17 helicopter. So far, a total of 613 individuals, including jirga members, children, women, students, and patients, have benefited from the air transport service.

Chief Minister Gandapur acknowledged the challenges faced by the people of Kurram and assured them of the government’s commitment to resolving these issues promptly. He expressed optimism that normalcy would soon return to the region.

He also emphasized that the provincial government is striving for a peaceful and mutually acceptable resolution to the situation. Gandapur urged all parties involved, including local leaders, to support the government’s efforts to restore peace for the collective benefit of the community.

He reiterated that protecting citizens and maintaining peace and order are the government’s primary responsibilities.

