Country’s first smog tower installed in Lahore

LAHORE - In a significant environmental initiative, the country’s first locally designed smog tower has been installed in Lahore. This experimental smog tower has been set up at Mahmood Booti and is capable of purifying 50,000 cubic feet of air per hour. Director General of Environment, Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh, visited the site and stated that clinical and laboratory tests of the smog tower have been completed. A 15-day field test will be conducted to assess its performance. During this period, experiments will focus on reducing pollution caused by chimneys, industrial areas, and waste burning sites. He further mentioned that air quality monitors will be used to measure the reduction of chemical pollutants in the atmosphere. If the project proves successful, more smog towers will be installed in the future. The initiative involves the collaboration of private sector engineers, and it has incurred no cost to the Punjab government. Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh also expressed gratitude to the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) for providing the site for the experiment. He emphasized that the Department of Environment stands in support of any efforts made by the private sector to improve environmental conditions.