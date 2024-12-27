Friday, December 27, 2024
Cylinder blast at Khuzdar hotel claims one life

Cylinder blast at Khuzdar hotel claims one life
December 27, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  A powerful cylinder blast ripped through inside a hotel in Wadh Bazar on Thursday morning, leaving one person dead and another injured. According to rescue sources, the blast occurred when a gas cylinder exploded inside the hotel, causing widespread destruction and chaos, as a result, one was killed on the spot, a private news channel reported. Rescue teams and police rushed to the site immediately after the blast and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The rescue efforts were led by the local administration and law enforcement agencies, who worked swiftly to evacuate the area and provide aid to those affected. The police have cordoned off the area and are collecting evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding the explosion.

