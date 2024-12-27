Friday, December 27, 2024
Dar announces automated umbrellas for Data Darbar shrine

NEWS WIRE
December 27, 2024
LAHORE  -  Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar has stated that automated umbrellas will be installed in the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Buksh Hajveri in Lahore at a cost of six hundred and fifty million rupees. During a visit to the shrine, he directed the authorities concerned to ensure quality of development work with accelerated pace. On this occasion, Secretary Auqaf Dr.Tahir Raza Bukhari briefed him about the on-going development projects at the shrine. Earlier, the Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar offered fateha and prayed for the prosperity of the country.

