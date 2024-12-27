Friday, December 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

DC distributes scholarship cheques at Government Graduate College Attock

Muhammad Sabrin
December 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK   -   Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza has said that Government Graduate College Attock is a guardian of glorious traditions and it is a great honor for 81 students of this college who received scholarships from the Government of Punjab. He expressed these views while addressing scholarship cheques distribution ceremony at Government Graduate College Attock as a chief guest. Principal Professor Khalid Javed Siddiqui, Deputy Director Colleges Attock Professor Arshad Khan, Vice Principal Dr Imran Saeed, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occassion. Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza said that securing first position in the entire division under the Honahar Scholarship is a historic moment and a great honour for Attock district. He urged the students to pursue skill-based education so that they can embark on the path of self-sufficiency. He said that the students of today should pursue Artificial Intelligence, Graphic Designing, Office Management, Freelancing and other IT courses as per the need of the time and all these courses are being conducted in Attock district under the supervision of the district administration. Hundreds of students are benefiting and are embarking on the path of self-sufficiency.

Solar street lights installed in Matiari under RDD scheme

Tags:

Muhammad Sabrin

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1735198633.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024