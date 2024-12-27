Distt admin arrests four profiteers

SARGODHA - The district administration arrested four shopkeepers over profiteering in various parts of city, here on Thursday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points including University Road, Chungi No 9 and Khushab Road and found shopkeepers — Shoaib,Riaz and Ashraf and Bilal — involved in profiteering.

Arms dealer held

Phularwan police on Thursday arrested an arms dealer for providing weapons to proclaimed offenders. In a crackdown, the police raided and arrested arms dealer Ehsan and recovered 3 klashnikovs, 2 repeater guns, 6 guns, 9 pistols and countless bullet from his possession.

Five outlaws held

Sargodha Police on Thursday arrested five criminals from various parts of the district and recovered valuables worth millions of rupees from their possession.

Two of the five criminals were identified as Waheed and Javed. The outlaws were wanted by police in 33 heinous cases including dacoities, robberies, cattle theft and others.

Further investigation was underway.