Dog bites 300,000 people in 2024 in Sindh

KARACHI - Sindh faced a major public safety issue with stray dog attacks injuring 300,000 people across the province during 2024. According to details, the reports revealed that 15 individuals lost their lives due to severe dog bites. Karachi reported over 50,000 cases, making it the most affected city. The provincial capital recorded 18 fatalities linked to stray dog attacks.

The experts stated that the provincial government failed to implement any significant measures to control the stray dog population following a 2018 pilot project focused on vaccination and sterilisation. Authorities did not initiate any follow-up programmes to address the rising incidents.

Medical experts, including Aftab Gauhar, in-charge of the Dog Bite Clinic, and Dr Romana Farhat, an anti-rabies specialist, highlighted the lack of preventive actions. They emphasised the urgent need for vaccination campaigns and dog control measures. Citizens demanded effective dog eradication drives to protect public safety. Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said: “Controlling stray dogs fell under the responsibility of municipal authorities.” However, reports indicated that most district hospitals in Sindh lacked anti-rabies vaccines, forcing patients to seek treatment in Karachi. The Karachi residents continued to voice concerns regarding dog bite cases and urged authorities to ensure the availability of vaccines and launch dog culling operations to address the issue.