Excise dept Islamabad to begin token tax crackdown Jan 1

The Excise and Taxation Department Islamabad has announced a rigorous crackdown on vehicles with unpaid token taxes starting January 1, according to a state-run news agency.

Director of the Excise and Taxation Department, Bilal Azam, revealed that the department has streamlined the tax payment process by offering both online and in-person services. Citizens can now pay their dues conveniently through extended office hours and digital platforms.

To accommodate vehicle owners, a counter at the excise office will operate on Saturdays from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Furthermore, smart card holders can pay their token taxes online via the Islamabad City App, a 24/7 service designed to eliminate the need for in-person visits.

“This service is intended to make the process easier for vehicle owners,” Bilal Azam stated, emphasizing the department's commitment to public convenience. He also previously directed the excise office to extend counter service hours until 8:00 PM to facilitate taxpayers.

The department has warned that vehicles will be removed from registration if token taxes remain unpaid. Vehicle owners are urged to use the available facilities to avoid fines or penalties.

In a related development, the Sindh government has introduced a new policy for vehicle number plates, effective April 3, 2025. Under the policy, all private vehicles will bear white plates featuring the Sindh Ajrak design, while commercial vehicles will display yellow plates with the same design. Yellow plates on private vehicles and black plates on commercial vehicles will no longer be permitted after the policy comes into effect.

Car owners are advised to ensure compliance with these regulations to avoid any inconvenience.