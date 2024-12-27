Faisalabad Police arrest three dacoits

FAISALABAD - Nishatabad police claimed on Thursday to arrested three dacoits and recovered illicit weapons from their possession. On a tip-off, the police raided at Chak No 54-JB and arrested three outlaws, one of them was identified as Sarfraz and recovered cash, illicit weapons, motorcycles etc from their possession. A case has been registered against the accused.

Fireworks material seized, dealer arrested

The Madina Town police have seized heavy quantity of fireworks material and arrested a dealer from Rajbah Road. A police spokesperson said here on Thursday that a raid was conducted and 78 cartons filed with fireworks material was recovered from a mini-loader van. The police arrested a dealer, Samar, from the spot who was transporting it to supply it to various shops for its sale on New Year night. The police sent the accused behind bars after registering a case while further investigation was under progress, the spokesperson added.