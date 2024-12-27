Federal govt to spend Rs26b to install 100MW solar power plants in GB

ISLAMABAD - To overcome the severe power outages in Gilgit Baltistan, the federal government will install 100 megawatts solar plants with the cost of approximately Rs26 billion. The federal government has already invited Chinese companies to invest in solar projects in Gilgit Baltistan.

Feasibility study for the installation of solar plants in three different locations in Gilgit Baltistan will be prepared, however, it has not yet been decided that who will undertake the feasability study, official source told The Nation. One option is conducting the feasibility through Chinese company, while alternatively the GB government will be tasked to prepare the feasibility for the projects, the source said.

Initially it is planned that three solar plants with the capacity of 50MW, 30MW and 20MW will be installed near power houses in GB, the source said. The cost estimates are not yet firmed up, however, it is estimated to cost approximately Rs26 billion, the source added.

Meanwhile, an official hand out released here stated that the Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the installation of a 100MW solar power plant in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) as directed by the Prime Minister. Key officials, including the Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan and senior representatives from the Ministry of Planning and Energy, attended the meeting. Highlighting the severe electricity crisis in GB, Ahsan Iqbal termed the situation “criminal negligence” and pointed out that 18-hour power outages were creating a sense of deprivation among the people and discouraging potential investors. The minister shared that during his recent visit to China, he invited Chinese companies to invest in solar projects in GB. Ahsan Iqbal instructed relevant authorities to facilitate Chinese solar companies in initiating solar energy projects in the region. He directed the Power Division to prioritize solar energy solutions, ensure a transparent bidding process, and prepare a detailed timeline for implementation. He emphasized the viability of solar energy as an off-grid solution for the region and instructed the inclusion of the solar project in the PC-1 document. He also called for a comprehensive strategy to ensure timely completion of ongoing energy projects under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP). The meeting lauded the early completion of the 16MW Naltar Hydropower Project as a key step in addressing region’s energy challenges.