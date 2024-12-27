Friday, December 27, 2024
Flour prices drop significantly in Karachi

Web Desk
8:44 PM | December 27, 2024
The price of flour has seen a substantial reduction in Karachi for the second time in two weeks.

Commissioners Karachi announced a notable decrease in flour rates, with the price of chakki flour dropping by Rs 10 to Rs 105 per kilogram.

In the wholesale market, fine flour prices have been reduced by Rs 3, bringing the new rate to Rs 92 per kilogram. Retail prices of fine flour have also decreased by Rs 3, now costing Rs 96 per kilogram.

Additionally, the price of 2.5 kg atta has experienced a sharp decline. The wholesale price has been fixed at Rs 85 per kilogram, while the retail market price now stands at Rs 89 per kilogram.

This comes after a period of skyrocketing flour prices in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and other districts of Punjab. Earlier, flour mill owners increased the price of an 80kg bag by Rs 1,300, prompting widespread concern.

The federal government recently abolished a 5.5% advance income tax on flour mills following successful negotiations, a move aimed at stabilizing prices. This followed the flour mills association's strike against the tax imposed in the 2024-25 budget.

The latest price reductions are expected to provide much-needed relief to Karachi residents amid rising inflation.

