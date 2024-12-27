Friday, December 27, 2024
Fulham stun Chelsea with 2-1 comeback win at Stamford Bridge

December 27, 2024
LONDON  -  High-flying Chelsea were stunned by neighbours Fulham at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, going down 2-1 to a 95th-minute winner from substitute Rodrigo Muniz in the Premier League on Thursday. It was Fulham’s first win at Stamford Bridge since 1979 and put a dent in second-placed Chelsea’s title hopes as the hosts stay on 35 points, four points off the pace having played two games more than leaders Liverpool who host Leicester City later. It was Chelsea’s first league loss since a 2-1 defeat on Oct 20 by Liverpool and they risk being overtaken by Arsenal, two points behind, who play lowly Ipswich Town on Friday.

