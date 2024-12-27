Government pressures PTI to finalize PAC chairman appointment

Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, Chief Whip of the ruling party, has sent a third letter to PTI Chief Whip Amir Dogar, expressing concern over delays in appointing the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman.

In the letter, Dr. Tariq underscored the government’s commitment to completing the process by next week. He highlighted the ruling coalition’s repeated requests for the opposition to propose a four-member panel to move the appointment forward.

Despite a 10-month delay, the government reiterated its dedication to transparency by continuing to offer the PAC chairmanship to the opposition, in line with parliamentary norms.

The letter issued a warning to the PTI, urging the party to submit the required panel within seven days. Failure to do so would compel the government to take unilateral action to finalize the PAC chairman’s appointment.

The delay in forming the PAC has drawn criticism for hindering oversight of public spending and accountability, with the government now pushing for swift resolution to avoid further disruptions.