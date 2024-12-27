Gujar Khan police arrest 3 suspects of murdering property dealer

Gujar khan - On Thursday, the police in apprehended three individuals suspected of murdering a property dealer amid intense gunfire in a private housing society the previous week. Police sources report that a case had been filed against more than two dozen unidentified individuals, along with three named suspects, on charges of terrorism and murder. This action follows an attack on a real estate event held in New Metro City on December 17. In the violent incident, 35-year-old property dealer Abdul Rehman was reportedly shot and killed by Rizwan, also known as Janu, and Asim, referred to as Tuti, along with more than 20 armed individuals, allegedly at the direction of Danial Iqbal.

police have arrested three suspects identified as Irfan alias Bhola, Talha, and Nasir, as confirmed by SP Saddar Division, Muhammad Nabil Khokhar. He stated that Danial Iqbal has obtained pre-arrest bail from the court, adding that raids are being carried out to arrest other suspects. SP Khokhar maintained that the suspects would be presented before the court with strong shreds of evidence.