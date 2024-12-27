Influential land mafia demolishes homes in Muzaffargarh

Muzaffargarh - In a shocking display of lawlessness, an influential in Khanpur Baga Sher, Muzaffargarh, demolished several homes belonging to impoverished residents to pave the way for a residential colony. The perpetrators allegedly stole debris from the destroyed homes, leaving families homeless and destitute. Acting promptly on complaints from affected residents, DSP City Tahir Ejaz, accompanied by a heavy police contingent, conducted a raid in the area. Two suspects were arrested, and heavy machinery used in the demolitions was seized. According to a police spokesperson, a case was registered on the complaint of Shaista Faisal, the widow of a martyred soldier, under Sections 379, 427, 447, 511, 148, and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The complaint states that Shaista Faisal, alongwith other victims, including Fareeda Bibi, Abdul Hameed, Allah Ditta, Ibrahim, Ghulam Shabbir, and Ghulam Muhammad, had their homes unlawfully demolished by the . Police filed a case against 10 suspects, identified as Altaf, Ahmed, Mohsin, Dilawar, Abdullah, Mashooq, Muhammad Aslam, Fida Hussain, Abid Hussain, and Asghar. Among them, Altaf Ahmed and Mohsin Dilawar were arrested. Residents praised DSP City Tahir Ejaz and his team for their swift response and raised slogans in their support. The police revealed that the accused individuals were operating without the involvement of the Revenue Department, aiming to clear the land for a large-scale housing project. The victims were now calling for strict legal action against the perpetrators to prevent such incidents in the future and ensure justice for the displaced families.

Man killed in clash over missing girl in Muzaffargah

A 50-year old man was shot dead during a scuffle breaking out between two groups over a missing girl at Chak No 125/ML of district Layyah. Police said a teenaged girl belonging to the Bhatti clan went missing a few days ago. Elders of the clan approached the Kharal clan over suspicion of its role it. The two sides exchanged harsh words, leading to firing and killing of Mohammed Iqbal of Bhatti clan by the Kharal clan. His 11-year old daughter, Mehwish, also sustained injuries. Police reached the area after receiving information and started investigation. A case was registered against unidentified killer, who escaped reportedly from the spot. The case of girl going missing was still unresolved. Search for both the escaped killer and the missing girl was underway, added the police.